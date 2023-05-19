Perry Man Sentenced In Home Invasion Case

A Perry man is heading to prison after a home invasion incident back in March.

25 year old Landon K. Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of violating an order of protection and to aggravated battery of a peace officer on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court. Counts of home invasion and resisting a peace officer were dropped per the plea.

According to a Pike County Sheriff’s Department report, on March 21st, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of East Highway Street in Perry about a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, police captured Miller after a brief struggle and took him into custody.

On Tuesday, Miller was sentenced to a total of 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for a total of 57 days served in the Pike County Jail.