Perry Woman Arrested on Retail Theft Charges

A Pike County woman was arrested on theft charges stemming from a joint investigation.

According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this morning, a joint investigation was undertaken by his office and the Pittsfield Police Department earlier this month after deputies received a complaint of a retail theft at a business in Griggsville on March 12th.

The Pittsfield Police Department joined the investigation after it received two complaints of retail thefts from a Pittsfield business on March 24th.

Sheriff Greenwood says last Friday, March 24th, 2023, law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsfield Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 400 block of E. South Street in the Village of Perry.

During the execution of the warrant, property that had been reported stolen from the businesses was recovered. 46-year-old Karrie A. Waid was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail for retail theft.

Waid made a first appearance in Pike County Court on Tuesday where she was appointed a public defender. Bond was originally set at $20,000 with 10% to apply on Monday before it was lowered to $12,000 on Tuesday with 10% to apply.

Waid was ordered to refrain from having any contact with Dollar General in Pike and Ace Hardware in Pittsfield. A plea has not been entered in the case and a date for her next appearance in court has not been set according to court records.