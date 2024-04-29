Perry Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash in Rural Fairmount Twp.

By Benjamin Cox on April 29, 2024 at 8:20am

A Perry woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairmount Township in Pike County last night.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at approximately 7:30 last night to the 37000 block of Perry-Fishhook Road for a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year old Kickstart McCollom of Perry was transported by ambulance to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield where she was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the North-Pike fire Department, Baylis Fire Department, Griggsville Fire Department, Pike County EMS, Air Evac, and Illinois Rural Electric.