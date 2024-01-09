Perry Woman Receives Probation in Pike Co. Retail Theft Investigation from March

A Perry woman was sentenced to probation time after pleading guilty to a felony retail theft charge in Pike County Court last week.

47-year old Karrie A. Waid pleaded guilty to one count of Class 4 felony retail theft of displayed merchandise under $300 in Pike County Court last Tuesday. Two other felony retail theft charges were dropped per the plea.

Waid was arrested last March after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation on March 12th after receiving a retail theft complaint from a business in Griggsville. The Pittsfield Police Department also received two retail theft complaints on March 20th from a retail business in Pittsfield.

Both law enforcement agencies followed up on the investigation with a court-authorized search warrant executed on March 24th at a residence in the 400 block of E. South Street in Perry, where they took Waid into custody without further incident.

Waid was sentenced by Judge J. Frank McCartney to 30 months of adult probation and ordered Waid to pay an undisclosed county fine. Waid was given credit for 90 days served in the Pike County Jail.