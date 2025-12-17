Perry woman sentenced to prison after repeat Retail Theft convictions

A Perry woman has been sentenced to state prison following a new retail theft conviction and a violation of her probation stemming from an earlier case in Pike County.

Karrie A. Waid, 49, was sentenced on Dec. 9, 2025, to 3½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of retail theft and admitting to a petition to revoke her probation. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently by Judge J. Frank McCartney. All previously imposed fines, fees, and court costs were reimposed, and Waid received credit for one day already served.

The case traces back to March 2023, when Waid was arrested on three counts of felony retail theft. According to court records, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a retail theft complaint on or about March 12, 2023, from a business in Griggsville. Several days later, on March 20, the Pittsfield Police Department received two additional retail theft complaints from a retail business in Pittsfield.

Following a joint investigation, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsfield Police Department obtained a search warrant. Law enforcement officers executed the court-authorized warrant on March 24, 2023, at a residence in the 400 block of East South Street in Perry.

As a result of those charges, Waid was sentenced to 30 months of probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to serve 90 days in the Pike County Jail.

However, Waid was arrested again on Oct. 28, 2025, for another retail theft offense. That arrest also led to a violation of her probation from the 2023 case.

At sentencing earlier this month, the court determined that a prison sentence was warranted due to the repeat nature of the offenses and the failure to comply with the terms of probation. Waid has now been remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.