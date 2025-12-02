Person arrested after single-vehicle crash at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse

One unidentified person has been arrested after a single-vehicle crash caused damage at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse this morning.

Roodhouse Chief of Police Kyle Robison reported on the police department’s Facebook Page today that at approximately 10:30 a.m. the department was contacted regarding a stuck vehicle and property damage at the cemetery.

“When our officer arrived at the cemetery, an investigation began. Several Monuments/Headstones were damaged. Ultimately, the male driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest for criminal damage to property, reckless driving, and for possession of a controlled substance,” Robison reported.

The unidentified individual was taken to the Greene County Jail in Carrollton and booked on the citations.

Robison says that his department will do their best to notify family members of those whose headstones were damaged: “The caretaker of the cemetery was contacted and advised of this incident. As the snow melts, our agency will do our best to get into contact with family members. If you do not receive a call from our agency, but need to report damage please reach out at 217-589-4348. Please provide dispatch with your information. I will return your call personally over the next few days.”

The map that is attached provides reference areas for where the damage is said to have occurred. This story will be updated once more information is received.