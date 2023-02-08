Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident

One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.

Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies, Petersburg Police Officers, and the Cass County Sheriff responded to the area to attempt to intercept the suspect and stop the pursuit of the victim. Information was then received that the victim had turned around and traveled back into Mason County, while the suspect reportedly continued south on IL-97. The suspect was intercepted by deputies on IL-97 at Atterberry, traveling southbound. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Deputies and officers made several attempts to box in the U-Haul to bring it to a stop. The suspect began driving erratically, nearly striking law enforcement vehicles. The deputies and officers continued their attempts to box-in the U-Haul and were able to successfully get the suspect to stop on IL-97 south of Schirding Avenue, approximately 2 miles northwest of Petersburg. Deputies then apprehended the suspect without further incident.

Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took custody of the suspect, who was transferred to the Mason County Jail in Havana . The victim was transported to a Springfield hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mason and Menard County Sheriff’s Offices. The suspect remains in custody, pending charges after review by the Mason and Menard County State’s Attorneys. The Menard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Petersburg Police, the Cass County Sheriff, and the IL Dept. of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

No further information about the incident has been released at this time.