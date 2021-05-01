Person Struck & Killed By Train in Auburn

By Benjamin Cox on May 1, 2021 at 6:10pm

One person is dead after being struck by a train in Auburn Friday night.

WAND-TV News in Decatur reports that angamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said it happened at the railroad crossing located at Illinois Route 104 & Kennedy Street.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:38pm. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the identification is being held at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Auburn Police Department.