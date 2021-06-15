Peru Abduction Victim Found Safe, Suspect At Large

Authorities have located a woman who was victim of an alleged abduction in Peru early yesterday morning. Peru Chief of Police Douglas Bernabei says a 20-year old woman was located at her own residence in Peoria which she shares with the suspect and another individual.

Authorities initially believed that the individual that was abducted from a street corner in Peru yesterday morning was a teenage girl. Bernabei says that because of the young woman’s stature, she could easily be perceived as being a young juvenile.

Bernabei says that the vehicle in the incident along with two firearms were recovered near the residence in Peoria. Major case squad investigators also have several videos as well as pieces of evidence at the scene in Peru that indicate their was a struggle. Bernabei says that the female victim was not in need of medical attention but was “shaken up” by the incident whe she was located at approximately 11AM today.

Bobby Cross (Courtesy of LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department)

Bernabei says that the investigation now is turning to finding the alleged perpetrator, 27 year old Bobby Cross of Peoria. Cross is on the run from police and police have no leads on his direction of travel. He is also wanted on a LaSalle County warrant unrelated to the incident. The FBI says that he has a lone conviction for aggravated battery in 2017 in which he failed to pay or appear on fines. The FBI is encouraging the public not to approach Cross, as he is deemed violent.

Bernabei said during the press conference today that two firearms were confiscated at the Peoria residence, one of which had a silencer. Bernabei says he is working with the major case squad investigator in bringing evidence to the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s office for more charges.

Cross is described as a black male, with black curly hair, and brown eyes with a mustache. No further description has been provided. The FBI urges anyone who has seen Cross to call the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.