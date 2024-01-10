Peters Family Installs Plaques at RCHS for Kelly Peters Memorial Award & Scholarship

The family of a Routt Catholic High School student who lost her life in 2022 recently installed a memorial at the school in her honor.

16-year old Kelly Peters tragically lost her life in December 2022 in a two-vehicle crash in rural Morgan County. Peters was a junior and participated on the volleyball and girls’ basketball teams. Her loss reverberated throughout the Our Saviour Parish community heavily over the last year. Peters would have graduated this May.

Peters’ family helped Routt Catholic High School officials install two plaques in her memory recently. The first plaque commemorates her life and accomplishments as well as her enduring spirit of hard work, faith, and kindness.

The second plaque will be for the installation of names that are set to receive the Kelly Peters Award and Memorial Scholarship. The first honoree will be selected by faculty and staff this April.