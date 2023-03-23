Petersburg Man Arrested For Child Pornography Has Previous Connection to Jacksonville

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Petersburg man on possession of child pornography charges.

29 year old Adam L. Power was taken into custody yesterday afternoon by the Athens Police Department and taken to the Menard County Jail. A State Police report says that on December 1, 2020 the Athens Police Department initiated an investigation after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, an Athens Police Department Investigator assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Power’s residence. The search warrant led to the discovery of additional evidence which supported the arrest of Power.

According to an article in The Source from 2014, Power formerly worked at Our Saviour School in Jacksonville as the Athletic Director, director of theater productions, and director of vocal music.

The Illinois State Police says the investigation is open and ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Athens Police Department (217) 632-7137 or ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.