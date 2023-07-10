Petersburg Man Indicted on Federal Charges for Child Pornography & Sexual Exploitation

A Petersburg man with ties to Jacksonville who had previously been arrested for child pornography charges back in March has been arrested by U.S. Marshals and indicted by a federal grand jury for child pornography and sexual exploitation.

29-year old Adam L. Power of Petersburg was arrested by Athens Police in Petersburg on March 21 and charged with possession of child pornography by the Menard County State’s Attorney after an Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

Power was eventually released on bond and placed on electronic monitoring. On June 30th, Power was arrested by Department of Homeland Security Agents on a federal warrant after being indicted by a federal grand jury for producing, distributing, and receiving child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

If convicted, Powers faces at least 15 years to a maximum of 30 years for the offense of sexual exploitation of a minor. For receipt and distribution of child pornography, the penalty is at least five years to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment. Power is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the Department of Homeland Security, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Athens Police Department, Illinois State Police, Petersburg Police Department, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Menard County States Attorney. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

According to an article in The Source from 2018 that’s now been deleted, Power formerly worked at Our Saviour School in Jacksonville as the Athletic Director, director of theater productions, and director of vocal music. Power also previously served as a choir director at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information about potential victims is asked to contact Springfield Homeland Security Investigations at (217) 547-2114.