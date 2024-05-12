Petersburg Woman Dies In IL-97 Crash

A 60-year-old Petersburg woman is dead and two people are hurt following a car crash on Illinois Route 97, north of Lincoln’s New Salem site on Saturday.

According to the Illinois State Police, the decedent, an unidentified 60-year old woman of Petersburg and a passenger were traveling southbound in a minivan on North Shore Drive in Petersburg Township at approximately 10PM Saturday while a pick-up truck was traveling northbound in the same location. The truck crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the minivan head-on.

The minivan passenger and truck driver were both hurt and transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the minivan’s driver was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased just before 11PM Saturday, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon’s Office.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.