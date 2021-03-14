Petersburg Woman Killed In Friday Springfield Crash Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner’s office has identified the Petersburg woman who was killed in a Friday evening 2-vehicle crash in Springfield.

25 year old Jessica Bilyeu of Petersburg was pronounced deceased at the scene of the two vehicle crash on Sangamon Avenue at 9:50 Friday night.

According to the Illinois State Police crash report, Bilyeu’s white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero failed to yield at a traffic control device at the intersection of Camp Butler Road and old Illinois 54/Sangamon Avenue and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2019 Mack semi truck driven by 47 year old Thomas A Maramba of Jacksonville. Maramba was uninjured in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. Bilyeu’s death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.