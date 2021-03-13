Petersburg Woman Killed in Overnight Crash near Springfield

A Petersburg woman was killed in a two vehicle crash last night on the northeast side of Springfield. Illinois State Police District 9 Troopers were called to respond to a fatal traffic accident at 9:02PM last night on Camp Butler Road at Illinois Route 54.

According to the ISP crash investigation report, a white 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by an unidentified 25 year old female from Petersburg was traveling westbound on Camp Butler Road. A white 2019 Mack Truck Tractor Trailer driven by 47 year old Thomas A. Maramba of Jacksonville was traveling northeast on Illinois Route 54. The ISP Report indicates that the Oldsmobile Alero failed to stop at a traffic control device at the intersection of Illinois Route 54 and Camp Butler Road, and was struck on the side by the Mack Truck. Sangamon Avenue/Route 54 lanes were blocked for approximately 3 1/2 hours last night while the scene was cleared.

The unidentified female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon’s Office. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Maramba was not injured during the crash, according to the police report. ISP says charges may be forthcoming, pending an investigation.