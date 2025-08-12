Petersburg woman receives probation in relation to February U-Haul chase

A Menard County woman arrested in February after a multi-county chase in a stolen U-Haul truck has been sentenced to probation time in Cass County Circuit Court.

Shauna R. Ashby, 40, of Petersburg pleaded guilty to Class 4 felony driving on a suspended/revoked license for the second time on Monday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Ashby was arrested on February 11 after a trailer and UTV were taken from a residence in the City of Virginia. A citizen is said to have observed the theft and followed the trailer connected to a U-Haul and attempted to disable the vehicle. The citizen got into a physical altercation with the driver of the truck at that time Tyler J. Cottingham, 30, of Petersburg and Ashby was identified as a passenger. Cottingham flattened the citizen’s tires and drove off. The U-Haul was later located by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol in Beardstown where Cottingham was arrested. While Cottingham was being taken into custody by deputies, Ashby is said to have slipped into the driver’s seat of the U-Haul and sped off. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office then issued an ISP bulletin on the vehicle. A pursuit began down Illinois Route 125 with several other jurisdictions becoming involved, including the Illinois State Police near Illinois Route 97 at Bradfordton. For a brief time, the pursuit was terminated inside the City of Springfield. However, troopers once again located the U-Haul on southbound Interstate 55. Speeds were said to have reached between 75-80 miles per hour at times with the U-Haul weaving in traffic. The U-Haul eventually moved into the northbound lanes near Worden.The chase was eventually terminated east of Litchfield on Illinois Route 16. During the chase, troopers learned that there were alleged stolen firearms in the vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped, police deployed a K-9 unit to subdue Ashby to take her into custody.

Cottingham eventually pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and criminal damage to property between $500-$10,000 on March 24 and received a 2-year probation sentence and ordered to pay over $695 in restitution to the victim.

Ashby was eventually charged with aggravated fleeing of police, two counts of theft and a count of residential burglary connected to the case. These charges were all dismissed per the open plea in court on Monday.

Cass County Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Ashby to 2 years of adult probation and ordered payment of a $200 county fine plus court costs. Ashby was given credit for 41 days served in the Menard County Jail.

Ashby is still awaiting a disposition in Montgomery County Circuit in relation to the February chase. She has been charged with aggravated fleeing of police and improper lane usage. A pretrial date has been scheduled for September 15.