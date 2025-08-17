Petition to compel Texas legislators to return to state for remap session thrown out by Adams County Judge

A petition filed last week in Adams County Circuit Court to compel Texas state legislators to return to their home state to vote in a special session for a midterm remap of the state’s Congressional districts was thrown out by one of the local judges in the circuit.

Republican 8th Circuit Judge Scott Larson said in a ruling published Wednesday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “failed to present a legal basis” for an Illinois court to consider civil arrest warrants filed in a different state.

“This court, under a petition to show cause, does not have the inherent power to direct Illinois law enforcement officers, or to allow the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Representatives of the State of Texas, or any officer appointed by her, to execute Texas civil Quorum Warrants upon nonresidents temporarily located in the State of Illinois,” Larson wrote. He also said that the warrants were in part, issued by the Texas legislative branch and no Texas court had issued a criminal ruling to enforce the warrants.

“This Illinois circuit court does not have the inherent power to initiate, consider and determine whether the actions of foreign legislators while in a special legislative session were contumacious and done for the purpose of willfully evading civil legislative Quorum Warrants issued by the State of Texas House of Representatives,” Larson wrote in his ruling issued Wednesday, using a somewhat archaic term meaning “willfully disobedient to authority.“

Larson said the enforcement of the civil warrants was limited to within the boundaries of the state of Texas — a fact that legal experts had told the Chicago Tribune made Paxton’s court petition a long-shot legal act. Judge Larson, who is a Republican, was appointed to the 8th Circuit in 2015.

“Texas Republicans are violating the Voting Rights Act, and they’re trying to break the rules — to cheat — in the middle of a process,” Governor JB Pritzker said after his Governor’s Day rally Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Pritzker has backed the Texas legislators as they’ve held up in a St. Charles hotel and convention center that has been struck with bomb threats. Pritzker has accused Texas Republicans of violating the Voting Rights Act.

Paxton’s court petition, filed by Paxton along with Republican Illinois State Senator Jil Tracy of Quincy acting as a private attorney only added fuel to the political fire – making for a general talking point between both parties during their respective days at the State Fair. Pritzker’s chiding has also came with criticism as Illinois Republicans have pointed out Illinois Democrats gerrymandering of Congressional districts after the decennial census. “You’re talking about Trump getting 43.5% of the vote [in Illinois], but we only have three Republican congressionals,” Illinois House Leader Tony McCombie told the press at Republican Day at the State Fair.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Texas Democrats will return to Austin to vote after lawmakers adjourn their current special session and the State of California’s Democratic caucus introduce their retaliatory map designed to neutralize the Texas GOP effort to add more Republican seats to Congress.