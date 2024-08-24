Petitions For Village Office Candidates Now Available for April 2025 Election

With a little more than 10 weeks until the November election, one area municipality is already looking ahead to the spring of 2025.

April 2025 Election Petitions are now available at the Village Hall in South Jacksonville. , 301 Dewey Dr, South Jacksonville, IL 62650

The offices of the village president and three trustee positions are all up for the full four-year term in April. The position of Village Clerk is also open for a two-year stint to fill the unexpired term following the resignation of Rebekah Pentecost in July of last year. Current village Treasurer Mindy Olsen has served as interim clerk since Pentecost left office.

Petitions can be circulated from August 20, 2024, thru November 12, 2024. Filing dates with the Village Clerk are November 12, 2024, through November 18, 2024. Petition forms are available at Village Hall on Dewey Drive between the hours of 7:00 am-4:00 pm Monday-Friday.

Twenty-nine signatures by village residents are needed for a potential candidate to appear on the April 2025 ballot.

Anyone with questions can contact Mindy Olson, by calling 217-245-4803 ext. 807 or email at admin@southjacksonville-il.gov