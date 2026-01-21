Pets Die in West Walnut Fire

By Gary Scott on January 21, 2026 at 6:49am

Three pets died in a fire on West Walnut yesterday evening.

Jacksonville firemen says the fire occurred at 318 West Walnut. It was a one person rental property. The resident was not home when the fire occurred.

There was heavy smoke coming out of the rear of the home when firemen arrived before 6 PM.

Fire officials say there was nothing suspicious about the fire, and department leaders are still trying the cause.

There was damage to the room and contents, but no estimates available yet.

Firemen tried to resuscitate at least one of the pets. Two dogs and a cat perished in the fire.

The state fire marshall’s office will help determine the cause.