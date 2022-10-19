Piano Virtuoso Returns to I.C. Fine Arts Series Tonight

A Central Illinois piano virtuoso returns to the Illinois College campus this evening for a solo performance for the Fine Arts Series.

Dr. Pei-I Wang, coordinator of keyboard studies at Millikin University, will perform at 7:30PM at Rammelkamp Chapel. Cost is $15 for adults, students and children admission is free.

Fire Arts Series Chair Garrett Allman says the recital has been entitled “Shall We Dance” and covers a broad range of dances and musical periods which will feature musical selections from Bach, Gershwin, Russian composer Alexander Scriabin, and Liszt.

Wang returns after performing in the the Music Wall Duo last year. She has performed with orchestras in the U.S. and Asia, and has received awards in several piano competitions in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, her recording of Carl Czerny’s four-handed piano fantasies with Dr. Sam Gingher was released in September 2020 under the Naxos label.