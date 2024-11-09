Pick Up Truck Destroyed by Fire Friday Evening

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire yesterday.

According to a fire department report, an apparatus responded to the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue at approximately 5:15 Friday evening.

Upon arrival, the crew found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with fire showing from the engine compartment. Firefighters used a hand line and were able to quickly extinguish the fire without incident.

The owner of the vehicle told fire department officials that he was driving down Lafayette when he and another passenger started smelling smoke. He said he pulled over and when they got out, they found fire coming from the bottom of the engine compartment.

Officials say the damage was contained to the engine compartment and front of the cab. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $35,000 to the vehicle and $1,000.00 in contents.