Pickle Ball Fills Jax Council Chambers

Pickle ball packed the house at the Jacksonville City Council last night.

Members of the Jacksonville O-M-G Pickle Ball Club filled the council chambers last night in support of bringing more pickle ball courts to the city. City leaders began discussions in 2023 about adding pickle ball courts in a few of the city’s public parks, but those discussions had stalled out. Mayor Andy Ezard even admitted prior to public comment that he originally thought pickle ball was a passing fad.

Jack Handy of Springfield who runs the Scheels Pickleball Tournament says when he lived in Virginia, Illinois, he spent a lot of time playing pickleball with friends in Jacksonville back in 2012. Since then, he says the game has more than doubled nationwide and it’s not just a game for seniors.

Handy says he seen firsthand the effects it has on individuals physical and social health.

Handy says the Springfield pickleball tournament, which now features over 300 teams, has a positive net economic impact on the city totaling around $340,000.

Kathy Murray, who recently moved back to Jacksonville from Naples, Florida says she’s seen the positive impact of the game in both locations and only anticipates further growth.

Jacksonville High School Tennis Coach Doug Moy says that there is a massive need for both pickle ball and tennis courts in the city as his team, which has more than doubled over the last four years, struggles to find places to play.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel who chairs the city’s Parks & Lakes Committee says a concerted effort now needs to happen to come up with a plan to 1. find a location and 2. find the money to pay for some courts.

The cost estimated at $340-thousand a couple of years ago to replace the dilapidated courts at Veterans mark was abandoned to use the money elsewhere in parks and lakes.

Handy mentioned that a new court, starting from scratch, would likely cost in the neighborhood of $81,000. Handy says that only one particular group, All Weather Courts Recreational Surfacing out of Dawson, Illinois handles this type of project for the area. Handy says the city should seek out grants and funding along with assistance from Illinois College and District 117 to create a partnership to ease the financial burden.

Mayor Andy Ezard says a Parks & Lakes Committee meeting in the subsequent weeks is necessary before any direction and decision are made.