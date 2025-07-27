Pickleball and the Jax City Council

By Gary Scott on July 27, 2025 at 12:49pm

The Jacksonville city council will wrestle with the pickleball court question on Monday night.

On the agenda for the regular meeting is the authorization of a OSLAD grant for the construction of courts.

It is listed under the parks and lakes committee.

The council was flooded with people backing the proposal at a meeting earlier this month. Parks and Lakes Committee chair Lori Large Oldenettel says she was unsure as to where the city would find the money for construction.

OSLAD stands for open space lands acquisition and development, and applications are due by mid September. The grant program was offered last year, and the grant would provide for up to 50-percent of the construction cost.

The city council will look at paperwork required to take down buildings at 603 North Fayette, 1010 North Clay and 499 East Walnut through the Two Rivers Land Bank.

Alderman will discuss in the workshop meeting plans for the Lincoln Avenue Improvement project.

The city also is asking for clearance to repair the collector well pumps, put a new roof on the Jones Place lift station, and for cleaning work on the Crabtree Road sanitary sewer line.

The workshop meeting begins at 6 p.m., and the regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. at city hall.