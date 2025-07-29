Pickleball Grant Sought

Pickle ball continued to dominate discussions at the Jacksonville City Council last night.

With 4 aldermen absent, the city council could only complete about a quarter of the action items on the agenda. According to City Attorney Dan Beard, waiver of any bids requires a 2/3 vote of the council. With only 6 members present, three-quarters of the utility action items had to be pulled and will be held until the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Ward 2 alderwoman and Parks & Lakes Committee Chair Lori Large-Oldenettel sought the full council’s approval to seek out an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development or OSLAD grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help fund a pickle ball court project for the city.

The over 20-minute discussion by the council, Mayor Andy Ezard, and several members of the public ultimately brought approval for the city to go out and seek the grant.

Mayor Ezard says that the city has a good track record with OSLAD grants, having used the money in the past for the Nichols Park pool.

Ward 5 Alderman Don Cook expressed concern that the city has some major spending priorities coming up that might need the funds. The Lincoln Avenue street and bridge replacement that’s been in the works since 2021 involving federal dollars will require some local money to finish the project. The city also has a number of other bridges and capital projects that will be due in the next two years.

Mayor Ezard says that Cook is simply doing his job as the head of the city’s finance committee, keeping an eye on the city’s spending.

Ezard says a location for the courts will likely be at either Community Park or Nichols Park, but it’s all yet to be determined. For now, Ezard says the city is going to see if the grant money is available to get new public courts installed. If the city were to ask for the full OSLAD grant amount of $1.2 million, they would have to match with local funds totaling approximately $600,000. At the previous council session, it was said a single court would cost $81,000. The local pickle ball club is asking for at least four courts in order to host local tournaments.