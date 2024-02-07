Pigg Named 2023 Blue Diamond Service Award Winner

Kai Schitker, president of the First National Bank of Arenzville, with Donald Pigg, recipient of the Blue Diamond Community Service Award.

The First National Bank of Arenzville, Jacksonville, and South Jacksonville has announced Donald Pigg as the recipient of the 2023 Blue Diamond Community Service Award.

Pigg has been a resident of the Jacksonville area for over 15 years and has served in a variety of area service organizations to benefit the community.

Pigg is currently a member of the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary and the Jacksonville Friends of the Library. He has volunteered with the Prairie Land Steam Show for the past several years. As a member of Morgan County Garden Club, he is a Master Gardener and has worked with the Garden Club at the Jacksonville Public Library.

Pigg has been involved with Rotary International for more than 50 years, and continues to serve on a variety of projects even in his senior years.