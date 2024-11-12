Pike Authorities Say They Won’t Charge Rodhouse’s Wife After Trial Testimony

Pike County authorities say they do not intend to press charges against the wife of 30-year old Austin Rodhouse after the testimony she presented at trial.

Muddy River News reports that Pike County Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes said Friday afternoon after Rodhouse was convicted on all 19 felony charges ranging from aggravated domestic battery to criminal sexual assault and child pornography that she did not intend to charge Rodhouse’s wife, indicated in court records as CC, who testified during the 9-day trial that she was forced by her husband to commit acts of sexual abuse against their two juvenile sons.

Carnes said after the announcement of the verdict that the evidence she presented during the trial was just the tip of the iceberg of abuse committed by Rodhouse against his wife, and that the jury and court only heard a small portion of the long-term abuse she endured.

Defense Attorney Casey Schnack said on Friday after the verdict was read that CC should be charged.

The two children have been in the custody of CC’s parents who live in the state of Ohio, with CC living nearby having daily contact with the children under supervised visitation.

Prior to the trial, Carnes is said to have sent a letter to CC’s counsel, attorney John Coonrod of Winchester, saying any further truthful information that CC could share with law enforcement or DCFS regarding abuse against her two children would not be used against her for any criminal prosecution.

Rodhouse, who faces up to life in prison, will be sentenced on January 15th.