Pike, Cass Top 1,000 COVID Cases; 9 Deaths Reported Over Holiday Weekend

Two counties passed over the 1,000-COVID-19 case mark over the extended holiday weekend, while 9 more deaths were reported in the region.

The Pike County Health Department has been notified of 42 lab confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Pike County has now had a total of 1,012 of confirmed and probable cases of the virus. Of those, 134 cases are active, with 21 being hospitalized, and 26 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Morgan County Health Department reported 121 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases over the extended holiday weekend along with 8 additional deaths. One of the deaths is an inmate from Jacksonville Correctional Facility, a male in his 50s, and 5 are residents from long-term care facilities. Morgan County has now had a total of 2,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and now 48 deaths from the virus. Of those, 344 cases are currently active with 16 people currently hospitalized. Morgan County also has 510 people currently in quarantine.

The Cass County Health Department has reported 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from over the holiday weekend. They also received confirmation of an additional death from yesterday, a 77-year old man who had been hospitalized. All new cases are the result of community spread transmission. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now 1,001 with 24 virus-related deaths. Of those cases, 155 are currently active with 3 of those hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department announced 19 new community acquired cases today and 5 from yesterday. Greene County has now had 844 total positive cases and 34 deaths attributed to the virus. Of those, 104 cases are currently active.

The Brown County Public Health department has reported 2 new cases of the virus since Friday, bringing their overall total to 322. Of those, 107 cases are active.

Schuyler County Health officials announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 since their previous report on Wednesday. Schuyler County has now had 269 total cases of the virus; of those, 75 cases are currently active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 6,190 new confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 throughout the state along with 85 additional deaths from COVID-19. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate is 10.2%.