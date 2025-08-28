PIKE CO 104 Work

By Gary Scott on August 28, 2025 at 9:44am

Work is underway in Pike County on Illinois 104.

The 104 highway is being resurfaced from about 2 miles west of the Adams and Pike County line to Illinois 107.

Work is expected to be completed next year.

Other work includes replacing guardrails, correcting the width, and upgrading drainage.

Lane closures are expected and flaggers and barrels will be used to direct traffic through the work zones.

The $14-million project is designed to smooth out the ride, and improve safety.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for travel.