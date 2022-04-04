Pike Co. Board Tables Cannabis Craft Grow Facility Re-Zone, Conditional Use Permit Requests

The Pike County Board says it’s going to take a little more time on whether a cannabis craft grow facility can come to the county.

The Pike Press reports that the board decided last Monday to table a request to rezone a property in rural Martinsburg along County Highway 11 from agricultural to industrial use for an adult use cannabis grow facility. The request also included a conditional use permit.

The request was presented by Ganja Thai, LLC. In addition to being a growing facility, GanjaThai’s operation also would be an adult-use cannabis-infuser organization and adult-use cannabis-transporter organization.

According to the Pike Press, after extensive discussion between representatives of Ganja Thai, board members, and members of the public; the conditional use permit and rezoning request because the conditional use application was incomplete according to Pike County Zoning Administrator Greg Wyatt.

Both requests are planned to be revisited at a later date.