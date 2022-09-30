Pike Co. Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Criminal Damage Cases

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a report of criminal damage to property.

The report includes the same victim in two different locations.

In August, a pickup truck was scratched on Fair Street in Pittsfield. The same pickup truck discovered water was added to the gas tank in early September.

The same person owns a camper in Bedford, in rural Pearl. Sometime between Friday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 25th; unknown individuals drilled or punched approximately 138 holes in the roof of the camper.

Any information on these incidents, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to please place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500. If your tips lead to an arrest, you could be eligible for up to a $1000 cash reward.