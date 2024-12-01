Pike Co. Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse Incident in Hardin

A Pike County man was arrested last week for a domestic abuse incident reported at the beginning of November.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th, the sheriff’s office was notified by the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services of a possible Domestic Battery that was alleged to have occurred at a residence in Hardin.

Deputy Nic McCall with assistance from DCFS Investigators began an investigation. Subsequent to the investigation, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a criminal information and requested a warrant for 33-year old Travis L. Wooldridge of Pearl for two charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and a charge of domestic battery.

On Monday, November 25th, Deputy McCall arrested Wooldridge for the aforementioned offenses, and Wooldridge was transported to the Greene County Jail where he is currently held without bail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Quincy Police Department, the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services, and the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Court information was not available as of press time.