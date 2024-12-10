Pike Co. Man Arrested For Domestic Incident in Mozier

By Benjamin Cox on December 10, 2024 at 6:51am

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Pike County man.

On November 28th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Domestic Disturbance in Progress, at a residence on Illinois Route 96, north of Mozier.

A Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Subsequent to an investigation, 32-year old Zachary N. Schwalb of Baylis was arrested for Class 4 felony Domestic Battery.

Schwalb was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail and is currently being held without Bond. He is scheduled to make an appearance in court tomorrow for a pretrial detention hearing. Calhoun County State’s Attorney Lucas Fanning has filed a motion to deny Schwalb pretrial release.