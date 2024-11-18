Pike Co. Man Given Superseding Indictment in Federal Sex Crimes Case

A Pike County man has been given a superseding federal indictment with his case in Springfield Federal Court.

The Journal Courier reports that a hearing before Judge Colleen R. Lawless is scheduled for Monday for Anthony M. Westemeyer, Bobby J. Warner and Michael Wallace, all of Nebo. The initial indictment, issued in September 2021 accused them of coercing a minor into sexually explicit conduct and recording the acts between May 4th and May 12th, 2021 on three separate occasions.

The superseding indictment, filed November 6th in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, adds a fourth count against Wallace. He is accused of aiding and abetting distribution of a controlled substance. According to charging documents, Wallace distributed methamphetamine in Pike County in April 2021.

Westemeyer pleaded guilty July 31 to the three counts filed against him.

Agencies participating in the investigation included U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office.