Pike Co. Sheriff Seeking Info in Barry Jiffi Stop Armed Robbery

Pike County authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify the perpetrator of an armed robbery at a gas station in Barry this week.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at approximately 11:50PM on Wednesday, a male subject entered the Jiffi Stop Convenience Store on Illinois Route 106 in Barry and demanded money from the cashier while displaying a handgun. The subject left the store with a small amount of cash. No further information was provided.

According to Greenwood, the investigation into the incident is in its early stages and the public is being asked if they saw anyone in the area near the Dollar General, Barry Travel Plaza, or the Jiffi Stop between 11:30 and midnight, to please provide any information to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office by calling 217-285-5011. Greenwood says the person may not have appeared suspicious at the time, but the information could help authorities identify the suspect in this crime.

If you would like to remain anonymous, residents may call the Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500. If the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the identification and apprehension of the subject in this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

