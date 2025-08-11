Pike Co Sheriff’s Department Arrest Springfield Man in Vehicle Theft Ring

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be a key figure in a multi-state theft ring responsible for the theft of numerous vehicles.

Richard Wilson, 47, of Springfield was arrested on a Pike County warrant for theft after an investigation lead law enforcement to believe he was involved in the theft of several off-road vehicles, trailers, and lawn equipment across Illinois and Missouri.

Between April 28 and July 22, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of stolen property from locations throughout the county. Stolen vehicles included side-by-side utility vehicles, dirt bikes, zero-turn mowers, and utility trailers taken from both residential and commercial properties in communities including Baylis, Barry, Hull, Rockport, Pleasant Hill, and Pittsfield.

All cases were assigned to Chief Deputy Zack Orr for investigation. After an extensive review of surveillance footage, analysis of electronic evidence, and coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois and Missouri, several court-authorized search warrants were executed, ultimately linking the stolen property to a broader, organized theft operation. On August 4th, investigators arrested Wilson with the assistance of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Zack Orr emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are continuing coordinated efforts to locate stolen property, some of which may have been sold or traded to third parties. Orr noted that, through analysis of information obtained from electronic service providers, he has already recovered numerous stolen side-by-side utility vehicles.