Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 3 in Barry on Drug Charges on Sunday

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested 3 in Barry on Sunday for various drug charges.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at at 4:53 P.M. Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 28 year old Zachary N. Schwalb of Barry after observing Schwalb walking on Decatur Street in Barry. Schwalb was wanted on an outstanding Pike County warrant for contempt of court for failure to pay on a previous fine from a possession of methamphetamine arrest. A subsequent search of Schwalb revealed drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. He is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

At 11:46PM that same evening, he Pike County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a court authorized search warrant at a residence located in the 700 block of Williams Street in Barry. Subsequent to an investigation, 38 year old Thomas J. Wallace and 57 year old Patricia P. Touchette both of Barry were both arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Both Wallace and Touchette are being lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting first appearances in court.