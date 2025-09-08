Pike Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest two Champaign County residents after I-72 Crash and Drug Investigation near Hull

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of two Champaign County residents after a crash on Interstate 72 led to a drug investigation.

On Friday at 10:36 p.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 72 eastbound near mile marker 18 just outside of Hull. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered that the vehicle’s occupants had fled the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a male and a female involved in the crash. The witnesses stopped to provide assistance, but both individuals declined help. A subsequent tow-inventory of the vehicle revealed crack cocaine, heroin, additional controlled substances, used hypodermic syringes, digital scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia. The occupants did not return to the scene as required by law.

On Saturday, concerned citizen reported that two individuals had come to their residence and admitted they had been left alongside the roadway. With the assistance of Pike County Crimestoppers and local residents, deputies located and arrested both suspects on Sunday.

During the arrest of Matthew G. Lawrence, 40, of Champaign, Illinois, deputies recovered a loaded handgun. Lawrence was taken into custody on the following charges:

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Wanted on Warrant – Douglas County, Illinois

• Wanted on Warrant – Peoria County, Illinois

Also arrested was Jessica K. Pope, 28, of Champaign, Illinois. Pope was charged with:

• Leaving the Scene of an Accident

• Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

During the arrest of both individuals, additional controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were recovered. Lawrence and Pope were transported to the Pike County Jail, where they remain in custody pending a detention hearing.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department thanks Pike County Crimestoppers and community members for their assistance in this case.

As a reminder, if you have any information regarding crimes in Pike County you can call Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500. If the information you provide leads to the arrest of the individuals involved, you may be eligible for a cash reward. The call is completely anonymous.