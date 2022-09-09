Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week

By Benjamin Cox on September 9, 2022 at 5:15pm

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance.

The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and 53 year old James. M. Gardiner both of that vicinity for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are lodged at the Pike County Jail on bond. Preliminary hearings have been set in the case for September 27th.

On Friday, September 2nd, while working in the Village of Hull, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 west of the village on a silver 2001 Honda passenger car.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 62 year old Julie A. Templeton of Plainville for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle by a driver, driving under the influences of drugs, and improper lane usage.

Templeton is awaiting a first appearance in Pike County Court.