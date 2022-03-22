Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases More Info on Shaw Disappearance and Recovery

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the recovery of a body of a man missing since early March in rural Pike County.

According to a press release, a ground search began on Sunday of approximately 240 acres in northwest Pike County and southeast Adams County. The location was selected based on a week-long investigation on the whereabouts of Austin Shaw. Shaw had been missing since the early evening hours of March 7th when he was dropped off in rural Fishhook to go rock collecting.

The release goes on to say that 2 hours into the search a body was discovered just across the Pike County line in Adams County and was positively identified as that of Shaw. Shaw’s body was transported to the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington for an autopsy. The preliminary manner of Shaw’s death is still pending toxicology results. No assault or altercation was identified prior to Shaw’s death, according to the release.