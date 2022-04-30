Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips on Recent Vehicle Thefts

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance on the identification of individuals involved in recent vehicle thefts.

On Thursday, at approximately 7:49 AM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted regarding a white, 2018 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck that was stolen from the 1000 block of Decatur Street in Barry. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that suspects also got into another vehicle and rifled through it, along with entering a closed garage, according to a report from Sheriff David Greenwood.

While investigating this theft, deputies came upon a black Honda Sport Utility Vehicle, parked near the Barry swimming pool that came back as being stolen from Hannibal earlier in the morning. During the investigation, deputies were able to discover the location of the F-150 in Hannibal, Missouri.

Pike County Investigators contacted the Hannibal Police Department who went to the location reported and located the F-150. The vehicle was processed by Hannibal Police Department Crime Scene Investigators and returned to its owner.

Greenwood says the investigation is still ongoing with evidence being processed from both crime scenes. Greenwood says that people should be diligent in locking their doors and locking up valuables.

If you have any information regarding these thefts please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 217-285-5011 or you can call the Pike County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-285-1500. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.