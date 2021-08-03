Pike Confirmed over 200 New Cases of COVID in July

Pike County saw the most new cases of COVID in the last month since January.

The Pike County Health Department announced today, during the month of July, 202 positive and 9 probable cases were confirmed in Pike County.

That is the most cases per month in Pike County since January when 219 cases were confirmed. 43 cases were confirmed in February, 44 cases in March, 36 cases in April, 16 cases in May, and 36 cases in June.

Pike County Health Department Officials say the extent of the Delta variant in Pike County is not known at this time due to the number of rapid COVID tests performed.

They say rapid tests are not sent to a laboratory for sequencing to determine the variant of the virus. There have been 3 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Pike County since June of 2021.

In addition to the 202 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, there have been 5 COVID-related deaths in July.

The Pike County Health Department is continuing to hold COVID vaccination clinics on Thursdays in the month of August.

The clinics will be held on August 5th and 26th from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, and August 12th and 19th from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm.



No appointment is necessary, but masks are required to enter the building.