Pike County Animal Shelter Needs Donations

The Pike County Animal Shelter in Pittsfield is in need of immediate donations.

WGEM reports that the shelter is overloaded with cats and dogs and does not have enough supplies to care for all of them.

Animal Control Officer Heather Hayden told WGEM that people usually drop off a higher volume of either unwanted animals or strays in the summer time. She said that they usually limit the number of animals they take in due to space, but decided to open up the shelter more, causing the number of drop offs to skyrocket.

The shelter is in need of cat and dog food, puppy and kitten food, clumping cat litter, blankets, and towels. Donations can be shipped or brought to the shelter at 909 North Jackson Street in Pittsfield between 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The shelter closes at 5:00 P.M.