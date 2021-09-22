Pike County Announces 7 Convictions of Sex Offenders Failing to Register

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent successful enforcement of investigations into individuals violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Sherriff David Greenwood said in a press release that his office has been aggressively monitoring registered sex offenders in Pike County to ensure their compliance.

Greenwood recently announced that 7 arrests, dating back to May of last year, have resulted in individuals being returned to the Illinois Department of Corrections or extended probation for violating their required registration with his office.

The following people have been charged and convicted in Pike County:

On February 17th, Jane M. Milner, age 50, of Nebo was arrested on a charge of violation of the sex offender registration act. On August 24th, Milner pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and received 24 months conditional discharge and fines.

On May 18th, 2020, Jason M. Rennecker, age 37, of Griggsville was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. On June 1st, Rennecker pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and received 24 months of adult probation, 90 days in jail, and fines.

On January 27th, Verle E. Gibson, age 42, of Pearl was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. On August 24th, Gibson pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and fines.

On October 23rd, 2020, Roy L. Irick, age 67, of Hull was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. On September 14th, Irick pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a period of conditional discharge, and fines.

On December 22nd, 2020, Walter W. Lynn, of Pittsfield was arrested on a charge of violation of the sex offender registration act. On June 1st, Lynn pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and fines.

On February 7th, Patrick TD Cantwell, age 25, of Pleasant Hill was arrested on a charge of violation of the sex offender registration act. On September 9th, Cantwell pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and was sentenced to 5 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and fines.

On October 28th, 2020, Gary L. Oberdahlhoff, age 51, of Nebo was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. On September 14th, Oberdahlhoff pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to the aforesaid offense and was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and fines.

Greenwood says that the Pike County Sheriff’s Office will continue their aggressive pursuit of sex offenders who continue to fail to comply with the act in hopes of keeping the Pike County community safe.