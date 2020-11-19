Pike County ATV Crash Claims Life of Griggsville Woman

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 19, 2020 at 2:21pm

One person was killed and another was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash in Pike County Tuesday.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash on the 500 block of North Union Street in Griggsville just before 9:00 pm Tuesday.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the driver of the ATV, Jonathon Goertz of Griggsville, was airlifted from the scene to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger, 60-year-old Janet L. Tedrow of Griggsville, was pronounced dead at the scene following attempted life saving measures.

Goertz was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating a Non-Highway Vehicle on the street and No Valid Drivers License.

Greenwood says A joint investigation into the crash between the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police remains ongoing.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Pike County EMS, The Griggsville Fire Department, The North Pike Fire Department, The Pittsfield Police Department, The Illinois State Police and the Pike County Coroner’s Office.