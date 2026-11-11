Pike County Board in a quandary over health insurance benefits

By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2026 at 9:35am

Pike County officials are facing serious questions after the county’s employee health insurance provider voted to terminate coverage at the end of the year.

In a letter published by Muddy River News, Pike County Clerk Natalie Roseberry says the county received formal notification on Monday that the HOPE Trust would end its coverage December 31st.

The decision affects more than 120 county employees and their families.

Roseberry is questioning whether County Board Chairwoman Reta Hoskin, Insurance Committee Chairman Derek Ross, and Ross’s wife acted without authorization from the full county board in matters involving the insurance trust.

Those concerns include reported lobbying activity concerning legislation affecting the trust.

Roseberry also warns the termination could expose the county to grievances, arbitration, or litigation because of existing collective bargaining agreements covering employee benefits.

The HOPE Trust says Pike County remains responsible for outstanding financial obligations, with an initial estimate expected December 1st and final reconciliation sometime after 2027.

Roseberry says she is unaware of any formal bids received for replacement insurance coverage next year.

According to WGEM in Quincy, the trust cited years of disagreements with county officials in its decision to terminate Pike County’s membership.

The Pike County Board met November 5 and have approved the launch of a formal bidding process for the county’s insurance. County board member Jim Sheppard told the Quincy Herald-Whig this week that as of Tuesday of last week no bids have been received.