Pike County Board Says No To Rezone Request for Cannabis Facility in Martinsburg

The Pike County Board said no to a craft cannabis grow facility this past week.

The Pike Press reports that board members unanimously denied a rezoning request to Ganja Thai LLC for a parcel of land near Martinsburg in order to accommodate an adult use cannabis grow/infusion/transport facility.

Opposition to the rezoning request was numerous at last month’s board meeting when the county board voted to table action after it was determined that rezoning application was incomplete.

According to the Journal Courier more than 50 people were in attendance at the meeting, most in opposition to the facility. Neighbors to the property at 17766 County Highway 11 said they had concerns about light pollution from security cameras and lights, unwanted odors, and heightened traffic in the area.

Pike County board Chairman Jim Sheppard told the Journal Courier that the group is expected to look for a different location in Pike County to build their facility.