Pike County Bridge Work

By Gary Scott on October 31, 2025 at 11:29am

A few I-72 bridges in Pike County will get some attention next week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin repair work on several bridges in Pike County.

The bridges are between the New Salem-Pittsfield interchange at mile marker 31, and the Hull-Payson interchange at mile marker 10.

Work begins Monday with the pre-stage widening of the bridge shoulders.

Work will continue in March with resurfacing and painting of the bridge decks.

The work will cause lane closures, and directional signs and barrels will be used to direct traffic through the zones.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.