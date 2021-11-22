Pike County Chosen for COVID Rural Testing Program

Free drive-thru COVID testing is coming to Pike County soon.

The Pike County Health Department has been chosen to participate in a Rural Testing Pilot Program by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to an announcement this afternoon, Pike County Health Department staff will provide free testing at the Pike County Farm Bureau located at 1301 East Washington Street in Pittsfield.

Testing will be offered beginning Wednesday and Thursday, December 1st & 2nd, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Clinics will then run Monday-Thursday, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm, beginning December 6th. According to the IDPH website, Pike County currently has a positivity rate of 3.95%.

Anyone attending the drive-thru clinic is asked to follow the posted signage to enter and please stay in your car. PCHD staff will gather necessary information for testing and oversee self-collection of the COVID-19 test. Results of the test will be available approximately 24-48 hours from the test date.

Health Department officials remind that free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are also available. Clinics will be every Thursday in December, 1:30 – 4:30 pm at the health department. Go to www.pikecountyil.org for more information.