Pike County Confirms Death Attributed to COVID-19

Health Officials have confirmed the first death in Pike County attributed to the Coronavirus.

The Pike County Health Department confirmed Tuesday the death of a male in his 80’s due to complications from COVID-19. According to the release, there are currently two Pike County residents who are hospitalized with the virus.

Five additional cases have been confirmed, including two males in their 20’s, 1 female in her 20’s, one male in his 60’s and one female in her 70’s. Pike County now has a total of 85 lab confirmed positive cases, of which 23 are currently active.

Pike County Health Department officials say they continue to provide case management to all COVID-19 cases and their close contacts. They say hospitalized patients have been critically ill, and individuals who recover at home have also reported being very sick.

The Pike County Health Department is continuing to recommend everyone follow CDC and IDPH guidelines. Residents are urged to continue a proactive response to COVID-19 prevention to help prevent a surge in cases that could potentially overwhelm the healthcare system.