Pike County Continues to See COVID Surge

The Pike County Health Department says it continues to see a massive surge in cases in COVID-19.

It says in the month of July, Pike County tallied 211 confirmed and probable cases of the virus. In just the first week in August, the health department has been notified of 65 cases, 6 of which are hospitalized.

The average age of those testing positive for COVID-19 so far in the month of August is 43 years old. The average age of those testing positive in the month of July was 45 years old. Pike County’s 7 day positivity rate is 6.5%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, Pike County has roughly 30% of its population fully vaccinated. The Pike County Health Department will continue to hold vaccination clinics on Thursdays throughout this month. Dates and times can be learned by calling the health department at 217-285-4407.